Tamil Nadu Class 11 Board Exams Commence With Over 7 Lakh Students, Stringent Measures In Place

Tamil Nadu State Board examinations for Class 11 commenced on Monday, which will end on March 25.

School Education Department officials said that around 3,89,376 male students and 4,30,471 female students will appear for the Tamil Nadu Class 11 board examinations, from 7534 schools of the state.

How many students have registered for the exam?

They said that at least 5,000 private registered students and 187 jail inmates will also appear for the examinations.

“Around 46,700 invigilators have been pressed into duty to supervise the students. Also, 3,200 flying squads have been deployed to prevent any examination malpractices in the examination centres,” the officials said.

How many examination centres across the state?

There are around 3,302 examination centres across the state.

What are the measures that are put in place for the exam?

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi told IANS that everything is in place at these examination centres for the commencement of exams.

He said that drinking water facilities, proper seating facilities, electricity and toilet facilities have also been provided to the students at the examination centres.

