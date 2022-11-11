Tamil Nadu: AIADMK calls out DMK for

e-Paper Get App
ANIUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
(L) AIADMK leader D Jayakumar and (R) Tamil Nadu MK Stalin |
Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday called out the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for its "double standard" on 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS).

In a press statement, former minister for Fisheries and senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar condemned DMK for playing a "double role" on 10 percent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) of the general category. AIADMK leader said that the ten percent reservation law was "based on the recommendation" of a commission, which had been set up in 2006 when the DMK was in the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. The BJP only implemented it in 2019, he added.

Blaming the ruling DMK for deceit on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) issue, Jayakumar recalled how it had assured people at the time of the Assembly polls that it would secure, at one stroke, the exemption for Tamil Nadu candidates from the NEET to get admission to UG courses in medicine.

The people of Tamil Nadu should understand this "hypocritical drama" of DMK that they are convening a meeting of leaders of legislature parties to be held on Saturday, he added.

Jayakumar further stated that the ruling party had not consulted other parties during the pendency of litigation in the Supreme Court regarding the EWS reservation law.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government had announced that it would convene a meeting of all legislature parties on November 12 to discuss the next course of action following the Supreme Court decision upholding the 10 percent EWS quota. It further said that chief minister MK Stalin will chair the meeting. 

