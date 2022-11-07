e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation10% EWS quota: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to consider legal opinion as Supreme Court uphelds EWS validity

10% EWS quota: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to consider legal opinion as Supreme Court uphelds EWS validity

The DMK government, which had opposed the amendment, was one of the parties in the case. It had decided not to implement the EWS quota for government jobs.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
MK Stalin termed the SC decision on EWS quota as a setback |
Follow us on

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said that he would consider taking a legal opinion before deciding the next course of action on the issue of reservations in education and government jobs for economically weaker sections (EWS).

In a setback to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which marks 10 per cent reservation for EWS candidates in government jobs and educational institutions even as the 'poorest of poor' among Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs), are excluded from its ambit.

Read Also
What is Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Reservation quota?
article-image

Terming the development as a setback to the century-old fight for social justice, CM Stalin urged Tamil Nadu political parties and other organisation to join hands for the cause of social justice.

The DMK government, which had opposed the amendment, was one of the parties in the case. It had decided not to implement the EWS quota for government jobs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

10% EWS quota: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to consider legal opinion as Supreme Court uphelds EWS validity...

10% EWS quota: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to consider legal opinion as Supreme Court uphelds EWS validity...

Priyanka Chopra visits Lucknow school on UNICEF trip

Priyanka Chopra visits Lucknow school on UNICEF trip

ON CAMERA: MBBS students being physically assaulted by police amid bond protests

ON CAMERA: MBBS students being physically assaulted by police amid bond protests

GATE 2023: Application correction window to open from November 8; here's how to edit form

GATE 2023: Application correction window to open from November 8; here's how to edit form

West Bengal SSC scam: Ineligible teachers don't resign, high court deadline ends today

West Bengal SSC scam: Ineligible teachers don't resign, high court deadline ends today