10% EWS quota: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to consider legal opinion as Supreme Court uphelds EWS validity...

MK Stalin termed the SC decision on EWS quota as a setback

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said that he would consider taking a legal opinion before deciding the next course of action on the issue of reservations in education and government jobs for economically weaker sections (EWS).

In a setback to the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which marks 10 per cent reservation for EWS candidates in government jobs and educational institutions even as the 'poorest of poor' among Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs), are excluded from its ambit.

Terming the development as a setback to the century-old fight for social justice, CM Stalin urged Tamil Nadu political parties and other organisation to join hands for the cause of social justice.

The DMK government, which had opposed the amendment, was one of the parties in the case. It had decided not to implement the EWS quota for government jobs.