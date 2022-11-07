What is Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Reservation quota?

In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court Constitution Bench has by 3:2 majority upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which introduced 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education and employment.

What is EWS quota about?

The economically weaker section (EWS) is the section of the society in India that belongs to the un-reserved category and has an annual family income of less than 8 lakh rupees. This category includes people that do not belong to the caste categories of ST/SC/OBC who already enjoy the benefits of reservation.

The Government of India introduced the 10% Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota under the 103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act in 2019 by amending Articles 15 and 16. It inserted Article 15 (6) and Article 16 (6).

It is for economic reservation in jobs and admissions in educational institutes for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The act was enacted to promote the welfare of the poor not covered by the 50% reservation policy for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC).

It enables both the Centre and the States to provide reservations to the EWS of society.