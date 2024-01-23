 Tamil Nadu: 2 Students Suspended For Allegedly Mixing Urine In Classmates's Juice
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTamil Nadu: 2 Students Suspended For Allegedly Mixing Urine In Classmates's Juice

Tamil Nadu: 2 Students Suspended For Allegedly Mixing Urine In Classmates's Juice

Shocking incident at Tamil Nadu National Law University as 2 students suspended for making peer drink urine-contaminated juice. Police complaint filed, investigation underway. Stay tuned for updates.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu National Law University |

Tiruchirappalli: In a surprising development, two individuals studying at Tamil Nadu National Law University have been suspended for reportedly pressuring a fellow student to drink juice that had been contaminated with urine.

Formal Complaints Lodged

A formal complaint has been lodged to the Ramji Nagar Police. The victim also filed a complaint to Vice-Chancellor V Nagaraj. As an immediate measure to this incident, The Tamil Nadu National Law University has appointed a committee of 3 professors to investigate this case.

The committee came to a conclusion and submitted their investigation report on January 18, 2024. Following the findings in the report by this committee, a decision was made to suspend the 2 students reportedly found responsible for this incident for a year.

Read Also
Missouri High School Student Faces Charges After Violent Assault on Teacher; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Details Of The Incident

The incident occurred on January 6, 2024, when the victim student whose identity is not revealed, drank juice given to him by his fellow classmates, as reported by India Today. The shocking revelation of the urine being mixed in his juice came to the victim after the fellow students who fed him the juice made fun of him for consuming urine.

Apart from the suspension, the alleged students will not be allowed to appear for the upcoming Semester 10 exam in their course, reported India Today.

More Updates on the case are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: JNU Students Union Calls For 'University Strike' On January 30

Delhi: JNU Students Union Calls For 'University Strike' On January 30

US: Indian Professor Makes Hollywood Film Debut In Origin, Movie On Babasaheb Ambedkar

US: Indian Professor Makes Hollywood Film Debut In Origin, Movie On Babasaheb Ambedkar

Tamil Nadu Gram Sabha: Empowering Education In Rural Communities

Tamil Nadu Gram Sabha: Empowering Education In Rural Communities

Mumbai: Campus Cat Ginger, A Feline Phenomenon At Sophia College

Mumbai: Campus Cat Ginger, A Feline Phenomenon At Sophia College

JEE Mains 2024 Warning These Unlawful Practices May Cancel Your Exam

JEE Mains 2024 Warning These Unlawful Practices May Cancel Your Exam