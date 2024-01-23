Tamil Nadu: 2 Students Suspended For Allegedly Mixing Urine In Classmates's Juice

Tamil Nadu National Law University |

Tiruchirappalli: In a surprising development, two individuals studying at Tamil Nadu National Law University have been suspended for reportedly pressuring a fellow student to drink juice that had been contaminated with urine.

Formal Complaints Lodged

A formal complaint has been lodged to the Ramji Nagar Police. The victim also filed a complaint to Vice-Chancellor V Nagaraj. As an immediate measure to this incident, The Tamil Nadu National Law University has appointed a committee of 3 professors to investigate this case.

The committee came to a conclusion and submitted their investigation report on January 18, 2024. Following the findings in the report by this committee, a decision was made to suspend the 2 students reportedly found responsible for this incident for a year.

Details Of The Incident

The incident occurred on January 6, 2024, when the victim student whose identity is not revealed, drank juice given to him by his fellow classmates, as reported by India Today. The shocking revelation of the urine being mixed in his juice came to the victim after the fellow students who fed him the juice made fun of him for consuming urine.

Apart from the suspension, the alleged students will not be allowed to appear for the upcoming Semester 10 exam in their course, reported India Today.

More Updates on the case are awaited.