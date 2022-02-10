Taliban urges Afghan professors in exile to return home

Kabul: The Taliban government in Afghanistan has asked professors who fled the country when the former administration was deposed in August last year to return home and resume their teaching.

The Ministry of Higher Education has promised to give teachers with the same financial and working facilities they had before the Taliban took over the nation.

Development of a country is fully dependent on the educational system, thus the Ministry of higher education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan urges all the professors of public universities to come back to Afghanistan," the statement said.



The Ministry has also asked other Afghan specialists and experts in exile to come to Afghanistan and occupy the vacant posts of teaching in universities.



A BBC report earlier this month had claimed that a total of 229 professors from the top three universities in Afghanistan have left the country.



The professors were from the Kabul University, Herat University, and Balkh University,.



Among the professors who left, most of them held Masters or/and Ph.D. Degrees.



Public universities in tropical provinces have reopened and those in non-tropical provinces are slated to to open in March end.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:25 AM IST