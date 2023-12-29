Symbiosis International University Opens Applications For 2024 Entrance Exams | Pixabay

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU) has officially announced the commencement of the application process for three of its entrance exams - the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET-General), the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), and the Symbiosis Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) for the year 2024.

The application window for SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2024 opened on December 13, 2023, and will remain accessible until April 12, 2024. The exams are scheduled to take place on May 5, 2024, and May 11, 2024. According to the press release, these exams will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 76 cities throughout India.

Here's a brief overview of the exams and the courses they cover:

1. SET 2024:

Courses covered: B.B.A. - Honours / Honours with Research, B.C.A (Honours / Honours with Research), B.B.A (Information Technology) - Honours /Honours with Research, B.A. (Mass Communication) - Honours / Honours with Research, B.Sc. (Economics)-Honours / Honours with Research, B.Sc. (Applied Statistics and Data Science) - Honours / Honours with Research.

2. SLAT 2024:

Courses covered: B.A LL. B (Hons), B.B.A LL. B (Hons), B.A LL. B., B.B.A LL. B.

3. SITEEE 2024:

Courses covered: Bachelor of Technology (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering), Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science and Engineering), Bachelor of Technology (Electronics and Telecommunication), Bachelor of Technology (Mechanical Engineering), and Bachelor of Technology (Robotics and Automation).

SIU has campuses in multiple states and cities, including Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, Nagpur, and Bengaluru. Candidates can find more details and apply on the official website at www.set-test.org.