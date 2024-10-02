Sydenham College Holds Management Conclave 2024 | Sydenham College

Sydenham College held its Management Conclave 2024 on Saturday, starting with an inauguration ceremony. The event began with the official opening by Principal Shriniwas Dhure, following the customary lamp-lighting ritual to mark the beginning of the Conclave.

The first session featured Neil Sequeira as the guest speaker, who delivered a talk on the relationship between leadership and emotional intelligence, drawing from principles of psychology. In his address, Sequeira emphasized the importance of stepping beyond one’s comfort zone. He also highlighted the value of financial and emotional independence, along with resilience, as key factors in achieving long-term success.

Read Also Sydenham College To Hold Management Conclave ’24 On September 28

Panel discussion on relevant to business and leadership

Following Sequeira’s talk, a panel discussion was held, led by Mohammed Virani. The discussion covered a range of topics relevant to business and leadership. Akshay Gurnani explored how gratitude plays a role in effective leadership. Abhishek Daga shared insights from his career as a luxury travel entrepreneur, offering practical examples of challenges and opportunities in the sector. Kushal Lodha discussed the intersection of finance and social media, explaining how the two fields are increasingly intertwined. Suresh Verma spoke about search engine optimization (SEO) and the importance of making strategic career transitions. Sushovan Sarkar turned the conversation toward marketing strategies within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Sameer Nanjangud provided perspectives on the importance of regional diversity when building a global brand, while Mahesh Pattu offered his views on the importance of strategic thinking to tackle business challenges.

One of the key moments of the Conclave was the keynote session by Abhishek Acharya, co-founder of Theka Coffee. Acharya recounted his experience of appearing on the television show Shark Tank, discussing the challenges and determination required to grow a successful brand.

Radhakrishnan Pillai presented strategies from Chanakya Neeti, linking ancient wisdom with modern leadership practices. His session was followed by a discussion with Qudsia Virani and Radhika Iyer, who provided additional perspectives on leadership and added depth to the conversation.

Read Also Mumbai's Sydenham College Implements RFID Attendance Tracking System

Conclave also featured interactive games

In addition to the sessions, the Conclave also featured interactive games such as FinHousie, Financopoly, and Prestige Paragon. The day wrapped up with a closing ceremony in which the guest speakers were acknowledged, and participants in the games were recognised for their efforts. Principal Shriniwas Dhure concluded the event by expressing appreciation for the commitment and efforts of the BMS Society in organizing the Conclave, bringing the day to a close.