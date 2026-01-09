 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 572 Posts Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria And Salary Details Here
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026 has been announced for 572 posts, including Assistant City Engineer, Assistant Engineer (Civil), and Sahayak Technical Supervisor. Online applications are open from January 8 to January 23, 2026, at amcmodules.ahmedabadcity.gov.in. Selection includes a written test, trade test (if applicable), and document verification.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026 | amcmodules.ahmedabadcity.gov.in

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) released an official notification for the 572 openings for engineers and technical supervisors. Interested applicants can apply online between January 8 and January 23, 2026. To apply, applicants need to visit the official website of AMC at amcmodules.ahmedabadcity.gov.in.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

AMC has advertised 27 positions for Assistant City Engineer, 71 for Assistant Engineer (Civil), and 474 for Sahayak Technical Supervisor.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Salary details

The salary ranges from Rs. 53,100 to 1,67,800 for Sahayak Technical Supervisor, Rs. 44,900 to 1,42,400 for Assistant Engineer (Civil), and Rs. 31,340 for Assistant City Engineer for the first three years, rising to Rs. 29,200 to 92,300 thereafter.

Direct link to apply for Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

a. Education qualification: Assistant City Engineer and Assistant Engineer (Civil) both require a B.E. in Civil Engineering and work experience. Sahayak Technical Supervisors must have a B.E. or a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

b. Age limit: The age restriction for Assistant City Engineer is 37 years, for Assistant Engineer, the age restriction is 33 years, and for Sahayak Technical Supervisor, it is 30 years. Age relaxations are allowed under government regulations.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Application fees

General applicants pay ₹500, while SC/ST/OBC/EWS pay ₹250. PwBD aspirants are not required to pay any fees.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection process will involve a written test, a trade test if necessary, and document verification.

About the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2026

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is the civic body responsible for the administration and development of Ahmedabad city, Gujarat. Established in 1950, AMC manages urban planning, sanitation, water supply, roads, public health, and other civic services. It works to ensure sustainable growth, infrastructure development, and improved quality of life for city residents.

