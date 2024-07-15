Switzerland: ETH Zurich And EPFL To Raise Tuition Fees Threefold For International Students By 2025

Switzerland has declared that beginning in the fall of 2025, fees for foreign students attending ETH Zurich and EPFL would be raised. According to the Schengen.News, new international students would pay three times as much for bachelor's and master's degree programmes.

Impact on international student

At present, ETH Zurich and EPFL charge about CHF 730 (€749.42) each semester for both international and Swiss students. However, this new approach will result in a significant increase in international students, with the goal of more closely matching tuition to the cost of living and studying in Switzerland.

According to Schengen.news report, ETH Zurich's governing body, the ETH Board, had earlier this year opposed increases in fees, pointing to the value of internationalism and attracting top talent. However, this reconsideration has been brought about by pressure from the Federal Parliament and the requirement for the quick adoption of new financing models.

These esteemed universities now have a sizable proportion of their student population comprised of overseas students. Over 7,300 students at ETH Zurich are international, comprising approximately 35% of the student body overall. With 13,000 students, EPFL has an even larger percentage of international students enrolled—50% of all students.

The decision also reflects a broader trend in Swiss higher education, where fee differentials between local and international students already exist. For example, at the University of St Gallen, Swiss students pay CHF 1,229 (€1,260) for a Bachelor’s degree, while international students are charged CHF 3,129 (€3,210).

To mitigate future financial disparities caused by inflation, the ETH Board has proposed linking tuition fees to the national consumer price index. This measure aims to stabilise revenue from fees over time, ensuring the financial sustainability of these institutions.

The Swiss Federal Statistical Office reports a current enrollment of 76,257 international students across Swiss higher education institutions, with a significant majority pursuing Bachelor’s degrees. As discussions continue in the Swiss Parliament, the final decision on tuition fee adjustments is expected to be reached by the end of this year, impacting prospective international students planning to study in Switzerland from 2025 onwards.