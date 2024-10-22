SWAYAM January 2025 Exam Dates Released By NTA: Key Details On Format & Schedule Available Here

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for the SWAYAM January 2025 semester. Candidates can find the exam schedule on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

According to the official notice, the SWAYAM exams for January 2025 will take place on May 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2025. The examinations will be conducted in both Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and pen-and-paper formats. Some subjects will be offered solely in CBT mode, while others will feature a hybrid approach, combining both methods.

Each exam will last three hours, and all papers will carry a total of 100 marks. Notably, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The question papers will primarily be in English, except for language-specific papers, which will be in their respective languages.

How to Download the Exam Schedule

To access the exam schedule, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

Click on the notice regarding the NTA SWAYAM January 2025 semester exam dates on the homepage.

A new PDF will open, allowing candidates to view and download the exam dates.

It’s advisable to print a hard copy for future reference.

Additional Information

Currently, registration for the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester is ongoing, with the application deadline set for October 31, 2024. The correction window for applications will be open from November 1 to November 3, 2024. The July semester examinations are scheduled for December 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2024, and will be held in two shifts: the first from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. For further updates, candidates are encouraged to check the NTA SWAYAM official website.