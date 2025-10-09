SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration Begins At exams.nta.nic.in; Apply For 648 Courses Across Multiple Disciplines

SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Online applications for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-2025 July Semester) exam are now being accepted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The test will comprise 648 courses, giving professionals and students in India the chance to become certified in a variety of fields through one of the biggest open learning programs in the nation.

Direct link for official notification

SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Key date and details

Online application submission: October 8 to October 30, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last date for fee payment: October 31, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction window: November 1 to November 3, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Examination dates: December 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2025

Exam duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)

Mode of examination: Hybrid (Computer-Based Test and Pen & Paper)

SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Website to apply

exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/

exams.nta.nic.in/

SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Required documents

Candidates must upload all documents in the specified formats during the application process.

Scanned copies of the candidate’s signature, recent photograph, and other relevant documents must be clear and easily readable.

Photograph:

- Recent passport-size photo (colour or black & white)

- Should show 80% of the face against a white background

- File size: 10 KB to 200 KB

- Format: JPG or JPEG

Signature:

- File size: 10 KB to 50 KB

- Format: JPG or JPEG

PwD/PwBD/UDID Certificate (if applicable):

- Upload a scanned copy in PDF format

- File size: 50 KB to 300 KB

SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Registration fees

General Category:

₹750 for the first course

₹600 for each additional course

Reserved Category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS):

₹500 for the first course

₹400 for each additional course

Payment Deadline:

October 31, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM)

Payment Methods:

UPI

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Navigate the link to the 'NTA SWAYAM July 2025 registration'

Step 3: You need to first register yourself and then proceed to the application form

Step 4: On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Step 5: Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Applicants who are having trouble submitting their online applications can reach the NTA Helpdesk by email at swayam@nta.ac.in or by phone at 011-40759000.

SWAYAM 2025 July Semester Registration: More about SWAYAM

The goal of the Government of India's SWAYAM program is to provide everyone, particularly those unable to attend traditional classroom instruction, with access to high-quality education. Top colleges and institutes provide online courses on the site, and successful students can obtain certifications with academic and professional merit.

For the most recent information, announcements, and notices pertaining to tests, applicants are also advised to frequently visit the NTA websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.