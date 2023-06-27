Summer Vacation Extended in UP Schools Till July 2 Due to Heatwave

Uttar Pradesh School Summer Vacation Extended due to heatwave | IANS

Lucknow: For the second time in a row, the Uttar Pradesh Education Department has extended the summer vacation in schools. Earlier it was scheduled to reopen on June 15, the summer holidays were extended until June 25 amid a heatwave. As per the latest updates, the Uttar Pradesh school summer vacation has now been extended till July 2.

Pratap Singh Baghel, secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad, released a notice on June 25 stating that all primary and upper primary schools in the state will now reopen on Monday, July 3.

UP school will be operating as per the timetable announced earlier from July 3. According to an official statement, appropriate cleanliness of restrooms, access to drinking water, and proper sitting arrangements for children must be assured before reopening.

Past two week at least 98 people have died in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh due to soaring temperatures across India. While 54 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, 44 people have lost their lives due to the extremely hot weather in Bihar.