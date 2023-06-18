Uttar Pradesh: Severe Heat Wave In UP Kills More Than 50, Hospitals Swelling With Patients Suffering Heatstroke

As Uttar Pradesh swelters in severe heatwave the hospitals in the state have been swelling with patients suffering from summer stroke. Most of the part of UP have been reeling under scorching heat with eastern districts being the worst hit.

More than 60 people have died in UP in the last 24 hours due to heat waves with Balia district recording the maximum number of deaths. The Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of Balia who told the media about the number of deaths due to heatwave has been transferred by the state government.

It has been learnt that a Balia health official has been removed after he told the truth behind the large number of deaths in hospitals. He had confirmed that 34 people had died in Ballia district hospital on Thursday & Friday due to heat stroke. More than 400 people were admitted to the district hospital of Balia on June 15, 16 & 17 complaining of fever and breathlessness. According to health officials on Saturday alone 11 people had died due to heat stroke. On Sunday a Traffic Inspector (TI) in Ayodhya died due to heat stroke while on duty.

UP records above 42 degree temp in most of the districts

Meanwhile there has been no respite to the people of UP on Sunday from heat waves and temperature recorded above 42 degree in most of the districts. The hospitals in many of the districts of UP have been swelling with a large number of patients suffering from heat stroke.

The Deputy Chief Minister and in charge of the health department, Brijesh Pathak confirmed that the official in Balia has been transferred due to his irresponsible statement in the media regarding heatwave deaths. He said that two director level health officials have been sent to Balia to assess the situation and bring things under control. The health minister said that all hospitals in UP have been equipped to treat patients suffering from heat waves.

Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi Government

Accusing the state government of complete failure in health services and electricity supply, the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that people have been suffering due to heat waves and there is no respite. He said that there have been acute power cuts in the state and no treatment for the patients suffering from heat stroke. SP Chief said that the death of 36 patients in 24 hours at Balia is unfortunate. According to him the death toll in Balia in the last eight days has been 121.

