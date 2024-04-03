Sudhir Puranik, Former Registrar Of Mumbai University, Passes Away At 57. | File

Mumbai: Sudhir Puranik, the former Registrar of Mumbai University, breathed his last today, April 03, 2024, after battling a prolonged illness. He was 57 years old at the time of his demise. He is survived by his wife, Prof. Anjali, and their two children.

Sudhir Puranik assumed the role of Registrar at Mumbai University on October 13, 2021. During his tenure, Puranik played a pivotal role as the in-charge Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell at the University of Mumbai. Under his leadership, the university spearheaded numerous social initiatives, including relief efforts for the underprivileged, community kitchens, blood donation drives, and aid for flood victims during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Puranik's dedication and contributions to social welfare did not go unnoticed. He was honored with the prestigious 'Best Programme Coordinator' award for the year 2021-22 by the State Government in recognition of his exemplary service.

Hailing from Pali, Sudhir Puranik was a distinguished resident of the locality. Prior to his tenure as Registrar, he served as an associate professor of physics at Paliwala College. His association with the college spanned several years, during which he also held the position of vice-principal since 2005. Additionally, Puranik actively participated in the college's steering committee.

Furthermore, Sudhir Puranik's commitment to community service extended beyond academia. He served as the Programme Officer of the National Service Scheme from 2004 to 2014 and later assumed the role of District Coordinator from 2011 to 2014.

Following the news of Puranik's passing, heartfelt condolences poured in from various quarters. The Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, along with Principal Dr. Ajay Bhamre, Secretary Baliram Gaikwad, and the entire faculty, staff, and administration expressed their deepest sympathies and mourned the loss of a respected colleague and dedicated social servant.