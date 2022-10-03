Studying in UK? ICICI Bank announces bank accounts for Indian students; learn how to activate

Representational image | (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) |

One of India's most prominent banks, ICICI Bank, has announced services for Indian students in the United Kingdom (UK) called '‘HomeVantage Current Account’ (HVCA)' which is supposed to meet the banking requirements of the latter.

The account, which will come with a VISA debit card that is applicable anywhere in the world, is equal to a savings account back home in India. The service will also benefit students who are set to move to the UK for education.

Without going to an ICICI Bank branch, one can open a bank account online or through the ICICI Bank UK iMobile app. They can activate their debit card, internet banking, and mobile banking after opening the account. The real debit card is sent to their address in India or the UK depending on their request.

Key features of HomeVantage Current Account

Digital Procedure: The entire process is digital.

Availability: It is accessible around-the-clock.

Free Debit Card: The physical debit card is delivered to their preferred address in India or the UK.

Here's how to activate the bank account

1) Apply online or through a mobile app: Interested parties can download the ICICI Bank UK iMobile app from the UK or Indian app stores, or they can go to www.icicibank.co.uk to apply online.

2) Application submission: Complete the online application form, scan your original passport (British or Indian), and then send it in. Account will be activated right away*

3. Start using internet and mobile banking: After the account is created, students can start using internet and mobile banking right away. In a few days, a debit card will arrive at the specified address; it can be activated while the student is still in India.