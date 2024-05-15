Study In UK: University Of Dundee Opens Applications For MSc International Marketing

University of Dundee |

The University of Dundee has announced that applications are now open for MSc in International Marketing programme for the academic year 2024-2025. This programme is designed for individuals who wish to explore the fundamental concepts and theories of marketing. It offers a comprehensive curriculum suitable for recent business graduates as well as those from various academic backgrounds.

The programme covers fundamental marketing concepts such as Digital Marketing, Marketing Strategy, Brand Management, and Social Media.

Application Deadline:

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications by the 31st of July, 2024.

Commencement Date:

The session is scheduled to begin in September 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants should possess an undergraduate degree with a 2:1 (or equivalent) in any subject, or relevant work experience.

Candidates with a lower degree classification and/or relevant work experience may also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Proficiency in English language is mandatory, with an overall score of 6.5 in IELTS, with no less than 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

While not mandatory, GMAT or GRE scores are optional and may provide an advantage.

Interested individuals are required to apply online through the University of Dundee's postgraduate application system.

Supporting documents including transcripts, references, personal statement, CV, and evidence of English language proficiency, if applicable, should be included.

Scholarships:

Successful applicants will receive a conditional offer pending fulfilment of entry requirements. Eligible candidates can access scholarships and funding opportunities, enhancing programme accessibility.

Candidates are advised to check the official university website for further updates.