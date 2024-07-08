Study In Germany: Expatrio Scholarship 2024 For International Students

The Expatrio Scholarship 2024, aimed at international students seeking to pursue their studies in Germany, has announced exciting opportunities for the upcoming Winter Semester 2024.

According to the Shiksha reports, the official statement reads, "You will not be judged on age, nationality, your academic background, or any other similar demographics".

Date:

Application deadline: 30th September 2024

Prizes:

1st Prize: €12,000

2nd Prize: €6,000

3rd Prize: €3,000

4th to 10th Place: A new laptop, German language lessons, 3 months' rent, and semester contribution fees

How to Apply:

Answer the Question: Candidates must submit a video answering, "Why are you passionate about the field of study you are pursuing in Germany?"

Video Requirements:

Display passion and creativity.

Be clear and original.

High-quality videos only.

Language: German or English (subtitles allowed).

Duration: Max 2 minutes.

Format: .m4, no copyrighted content.

Application Process:

Secure health insurance, a blocked account, a free German bank account, and other benefits.

Create a video answering the specified question.

Fill in the details and upload your video.

Arrive in Germany and activate your blocked account and health insurance with Expatrio by 31st October 2024.

Winners will be notified via email in late November 2024.

Prize money will be deposited directly into the bank accounts used for blocked account payouts.

The Expatrio Scholarship 2024 offers a fantastic opportunity for international students to pursue their education in Germany with significant financial support and additional benefits. Apply before the deadline to secure your chance at these prizes.