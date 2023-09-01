Study In Australia Roadshow Set To Be Conducted In India By Australian Government

PM Modi with Australian PM Anthony Albanese | File

Indian students will soon get a taste of what it's like to study in Australia as the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, also known as Austrade, is set to conduct a Study In Australia roadshow on September 5 in New Delhi.

The event, which aims to solve queries of students about studying Down Under, will see many universities, education departments, and other major stakeholders of Australian education coming together.

Students, who will be there with their parents or other family members, can hear varied perspectives of the Australian government departments, Australian states and territories, and more.

The roadshow will promote Australia's educational excellence and enable one-on-one interactions between students, parents, and university counselors and representatives of internationally renowned universities. Before choosing to study in Australia, students should think about a number of important factors, including costs, popular intakes, and highly sought-after courses in the country.

To learn more about Study Australia, visit www.studyaustralia.gov.au

