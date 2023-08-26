Planning To Study In Australia? These Major Changes Might Make Indian Students Rethink Decision

Over 95,000 Indian students study in Australia as per latest numbers from 2023 | Unsplash

Australia, one of the most popular study destinations for Indian and international students, has seen some major overhaul with regards to its international education sector. Home to over 600,000 international students, of which Indians make up one of the biggest cohorts, the country has been dealing with visa fraud, dodgy education providers, labour shortage, and more which has led to the changes in recent weeks.

Australia makes switch to vocational courses harder

For one, the country has closed a decades long visa loophole which allowed international students to vocational courses for jobs as soon as they arrive in the country.

Though earlier international students were allowed to take on additional courses under the "concurrent study" rule, designed for easy transition into the job market through short courses, the Australian government found that many foreign pupils were misusing the rules to permanently switch.

"This change will work to stop predatory 'second' providers from enrolling students before they have studied for the required six months at their first provider," stated Education Minister Jason Clare during the announcement, as per Reuters.

17% increase in savings requirement for study visa

Moreover the Australian government has also increased the savings amount mandatory for study visa to make sure that they are not in need of urgent employment. According to the new rules, which will be effective from October 1, international students will need to have savings worth $24,505, INR Over 12 lakh, to ensure they can support themselves Down Under. This hike is a 17 percent increase.

Positive news amidst a gloomy picture

There's some positive news as well from the country for Indian students as local media reports from Australia have suggested that the Anthony Albanese government has decided to extend the stay of thousands of international pupils under the Covid-19 event visa.

The extension is a relief though working hours, which were one of the biggest benefits for foreign students, hasn't seen a change since the rule regarding longer duration was reversed to only 20 hours per week.

India is the second-largest source country for international student enrolments in Australia, as 95,791 Indian students are studying in Australia in January-April 2023 period, as per an official statement by Indian High Commission in Australia.