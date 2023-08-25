54% More UK Study Visas Issued To Indians In 2023 Compared To Last Year

Representational image

The UK Home Office data reveals a notable surge of 54% spike in the issuance of sponsored study visas to Indians, reaching a total of 1,42,848 visas granted. This surge is a substantial increase of 49,883 visas in comparison to the year ending June 2022.

Impressively, it also revealed that this figure stands sevenfold higher than what was reported in June 2019.

The broader spectrum shows that the UK issued almost 5,00,000 sponsored study visas in June 2023, marking a 23% rise from the prior year. Indians accounted for nearly one-third of these visas, while around 1,54,000 were granted to student dependents.

The statistics also revealed that a total of 98,394 Graduate route extensions were granted in June 2023, with Indians accounting for over two-fifths (42 per cent). Previous analysis showed that 20 percent of students whose leave expired in 2022, switched to the Graduate route following their studies.

Chinese only second to Indians

Following Indian students, Chinese nationals were the second most common nationality granted sponsored study visas in June 2023, with 1,07,670 visas granted, 6% fewer than June 2022. Chinese and Indian nationals together comprised half (50%) of all sponsored study grants.

Earlier in 2023, the UK had announced that it will not allow masters students to bring dependents with them from next year, with the exception of postgraduate research degree students, who will be permitted to bring dependents starting in 2024.

However, as of this year, around 72% of visas were issued to dependents of students studying in India and Nigeria.

Nigeria had the highest number of dependants (67,516) of sponsored study visa holders in the year ending June 2023, more than twice the number in 2022 whereas Indian nationals had the second highest number of dependants, with an increase from 24,858 to 43,552. The higher numbers for Nigeria and Indian dependents are, in-part, a reflection of the increases seen in main applicants and are fairly in proportion to those changes.

