Studied In Urdu Medium, Mumbai Girl Amina Arif Kadiwala Bags AIR 1 In NEET UG 2024

Amina Arif Kadiwala | File

Mumbai: Amina Arif Kadiwala scored a perfect 720/720 and secured the all-India rank (AIR) 1 in the NEET UG exam 2024.

Aspiring to study MBBS, Kadiwala has studied till class 10 in Urdu and then took admission into SVKM's Mithibai College. She completed her schooling at Madni High School, Jogeshwari.

She revealed that initially, it was a challenge for her as she was weak in English, but slowly she learned the language and aced the exam.

Expressing joy at her achievement, she said, "I am overwhelmed and so happy. My hard work has been rewarded."

Talking about the biggest challenge that she faced during her preparation, she mentioned her writing speed. "I was very slow and couldn't complete my earlier exams on time," she told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

She revealed that practising mock papers and studying every day helped her improve.

"It's heartening to see how Amina received support from her teachers at Excellent Master's Academy and her school, Madni High School, including the encouragement from her principal, Aamir Ansari. Their testimonials highlight Amina's sincerity, diligence, and passion for learning, which undoubtedly contributed to her success," the principal of her school told the FPJ.

Looking ahead, Kadiwala aspires to pursue her medical education at AIIMS Delhi.