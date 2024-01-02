Students' Rivalry Leads To Gunfire In Chandigarh, Four Arrested | Representative image

A firing took place on the intervening Saturday and Sunday night as a result of an old rivalry with the house's tenants outside a home in Modern Valley, Kharar. Two days after the incident, four of the accused were taken into custody by police. Approximately fifteen men—including students from a private institution in Gharuan—were said to have engaged in open fire, as reported by Hindustan Times.

A final-year MBA student named Gaurav, 24, filed a complaint alleging that he had rented an apartment with two other students from his campus, Dilpreet Singh, an MBA student, and Sahil, a B-pharmacy student, as well as a fourth renter.

"After supper that evening, we had all gone to our apartments. We heard gunshots at around one in the morning, followed by the sound of glass breaking". Gaurav told HT adding that, "We observed the accused damaging Dilpreet's automobile with rods, baseball bats, and other sharp objects when we peered through the kitchen window."

The accused then allegedly fired a few more shots and began yelling his name, according to him. The complainant said that the men had to leave when one of their own men was shot. "They were threatening to kill me," the complainant added, as per HT.

Long-standing rivalry between them

Gaurav revealed that the accused and himself had a long-standing feud when he stated that on September 14, the accused had opened fire outside the home of another student. "We had discovered who the attackers were. While some of them were pass-outs, others were students at our college. Their detention as a result of our comments to the police had left them harboring resentment toward us. That's what led to the most recent attack," Gaurav told HT.

Accused arrested

Mantim Yadav, one of the suspects, was shot in the leg and was brought into prison after being released from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Raunak Chaudhary and two other people have been arrested in addition to him.

Ayush Rao, Aryan Basant, and Ankush Hudda—all three former students of the mentioned university—as well as Raunak Chaudhary, Sahil Yadav, and Ujjwal Tyagi—as well as Monty and six unnamed men—are all booked for the attack on December 30.

A senior police officer disclosed that four gunshot shells had been discovered there, even though they said that operations are underway to apprehend the other defendants.

Charges filed

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Arms Act at the Kharar City police station are bringing charges against them under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upward), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night), and 506 (criminal intimidation).