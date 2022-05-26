Students protest Muslim girls wearing hijab at Mangalore University

Mangalore : In an incident that has reignited the Hijab row in Karnataka, students from Mangalore University held protests near the college against Muslim girls who came to the classroom wearing the hijab.
The students demanded to not allow the girl students, inside the college, if they are wearing the hijab.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)