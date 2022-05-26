e-Paper Get App

Students protest Muslim girls wearing hijab at Mangalore University

Staff ReporterUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
Mangalore : In an incident that has reignited the Hijab row in Karnataka, students from Mangalore University held protests near the college against Muslim girls who came to the classroom wearing the hijab.

The students demanded to not allow the girl students, inside the college, if they are wearing the hijab.

