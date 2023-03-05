Students lambasted Admin over directives banning Holi celebration inside BHU campus

Banaras Hindu University | File

Varanasi: The Students of Banaras Hindu University(BHU) lashed out at the administration's directive prohibiting the celebration of Holi and playing music inside the campus.

The BHU administration had issued an advisory order stating that there would be a complete ban on the celebration of Holi and playing music inside university campus. It further added, "all the students and staff should follow this order seriously."

The student organizations are opposing this order of the administration. While speaking with ANI the students castigated the university's guidelines on Holi and alleged that ever since Sudhir K Jain has held the post of Vice Chancellor, he has repeatedly disrespected Hindu culture and tradition in the University.

Terming the decision "ridiculous", a student said, "It is extremely disappointing that our Chief Proctor Professor Abhimanyu Singh is not aware of the Holi celebrations and the culture, we can't celebrate Holi alone, it is a festival of joy and belongingness which can be enjoyed at a public place along with the closed ones. he punned, "should we celebrate Holi inside a shopping mall."

The student further alleged that the Chief Proctor is affected by a Phobia that makes him hate the Hindu culture and festivals. However, the students challenging the administration's call had decided to celebrate Holi inside the campus. They said that they will celebrate the holi no matter what the administration says. "We will celebrate Holi in public if the administration has to take any action they can." a student added.

On the contrary, BHU's Chief Proctor Abhimanyu Singh said that the decision has been taken in view of the outsiders who enter the university premises during Holi and makes things worse.

He further detailed, "The order prohibiting the celebration of Holi has only been banned in public places, which he claimed that students knew and is only limited to the Roads, temples, and hospitals."

He clarified, "we haven't prohibited the celebration of Holi inside the campus, the order only details the ban on gathering in public places, we have recently finished the celebration inside our campus along with 500 students and faculties."