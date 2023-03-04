WATCH: BHU students defy VC's order on Holi celebrations, spotted dancing in pool on loud music | Twitter

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice Chancellor, Mr Sudhir Jain had in an order banned Holi celebrations inside the college campus through a notice and now, video of students defying the ban and celebrating Holi is going viral on social media. The video of celebration is reportedly from Thursday.

Right-wing supporters were quick to point out that only a few months ago the BHU VC had hosted Iftar parties inside the BHU campus during the month of Ramzan. The order dated February 23, 2023 is being shared widely. The order states that student violating the ban and playing Holi in public places around the campus will be dealt with necessary punitive actions.

Noteworthy here is that such a ban/order in the BJP-ruled state, Uttar Pradesh, was bound to receive such reactions.

Students seen dancing in pool & celebrating Holi at BHU campus

After this order, a video from the BHU campus is circulating, wherein students can be seen dancing to music and playing Holi in a pool inside the college campus. Reportedly, a DJ was also called in and students celebrated the festival in advance by dancing and playing with colours. A bunch of students can be seen dancing in a pool while a huge crowd is outside the pool and can be seen applying colours onto each other while enjoying the festive mood in full blast.

