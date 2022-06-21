Students in Delhi to learn Yoga in Schools: CM Kejriwal

ANI Photo

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal practised yoga asanas with hundreds of people at the Thyagaraj Stadium here, and said his government plans to teach it to students. At the stadium, Mr Kejriwal was joined by members of 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' as well as his deputy Manish Sisodia for a yoga session.

The goal of the Delhi administration, according to Chief Minister Kejriwal, is to ensure that every Delhiite does yoga every day. "Children will be linked with the habit (of practising yoga) for the rest of their lives if it is instilled in them as a habit. Our goal is to teach yoga to youngsters and investigate how it may be implemented in schools "he stated

The Delhi government has enhanced the city's health facilities, but he noted that if yoga becomes a part of people's daily life, they will no longer need to visit hospitals. Mr Kejriwal, speaking about the 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme, said he learned yoga for free and that it will be free for Delhi residents as well.

"We have to take yoga from the stage where thousands are practising it to one where lakhs practice it. Some people criticise me for free yoga classes. I learnt it (yoga) for free in Class 8, so it will be free for the people as every essential thing in life, like air, is free," he said.

In a series of tweets, Mr Kejriwal urged people to practice yoga every day for a healthy life. Groups of Delhi residents willing to practice yoga are provided trained instructors by the Delhi government under the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' programme.

