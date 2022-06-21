Indore: International Yoga Day today; over 1K students to perform yoga at RAPTC ground

June 21 International Yoga Day |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday, over 1000 students will perform yoga at the RAPTC ground, the venue of the main function.

The function will be from 6 am to 8.30 am. The Chief Minister's message will be broadcast from 6:30 am to 6:40 am, and this will be immediately followed by the Prime Minister's message, till 7 am. Yoga practice will be held from 7 am.

Aarogya Bharti to organise Yoga festival

Aarogya Bharti, an organisation devoted to the health and fitness of people, is organising a Yoga Festival on World Yoga Day on Tuesday. The event will be organised at Race-Course Road and YN Road. The festival will be organised from 6 am to 8 am. National organisation secretary of Aarogya Bharti, Dr Ashok Varshney will be the keynote speaker in this programme. Prajapita Brahma Kumari University's M.P. and Chhattisgarh's Zonal Coordinator Rajyogini Aarti Didi will also be present on the occasion.

Art of Living to hold yoga, meditation programme

Members of Art of Living will do meditation, pranayam and yoga, from 6.30 to 8 in the morning at C-21 mall. The programme is open to all. Rahul Kapadia and Hema Sharma, the yoga instructors of the Art of Living informed about

the difference between the science of yoga and exercise. Exercise is performed only for the physical body, but yoga is the union of body, breath, mind and soul. “Yoga is the rise of the full potential of man. To stop suffering before it comes is yoga.

India Post to release special cover today

Indian Postal Department, city zone, will release a special cover on 8th World Yoga Day at 7.30 am on Tuesday. Dr Amitabh Goel, a well-known doctor in the city, will be the chief guest of the programme and postmaster general Indore Zone, Brijesh Kumar will preside. At the beginning of the programme, yoga will be done by all the employees of the postal department.