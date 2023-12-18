Students From SC Communities Forced To Clean Septic Tank At Karnataka School

image credit - Freepik

A disturbing incident at Morarji Desai Residential School in Kolar district, Karnataka, has ignited public fury as a group of students from Scheduled Caste (SC) communities were allegedly coerced into cleaning a septic tank meant for human waste disposal.

The appalling situation came to light through videos, purportedly recorded by a teacher and shared on social media. In response, the state administration swiftly suspended the principal and three staffers, including a warden, pending a detailed investigation.

The state's social welfare minister, HC Mahadevappa, condemned the incident, emphasizing that no responsible organization should employ children for such hazardous work. The suspension orders named Principal Bharathamma, along with teachers Muniyappa and Abhishek, and hostel warden Manjunath. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured strict action based on a detailed report and expressed his shock over the incident.

State legal services authority chairman Sunil Hosmani, along with officials from the Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society and the social welfare department, conducted inspections at the school.

In the videos, students from classes 7 to 9, all belonging to SC communities, were seen cleaning the septic tank in the presence of the principal and a teacher. The students shared distressing accounts of their experiences at the school, alleging punishment and physical abuse.

As reported by Hindustan Times, while school officials attempted to downplay the incident, claiming it was part of a cleanliness drive, a teacher anonymously confirmed the presence of excrement in the pit. Parents expressed outrage, and authorities, including the district child protection unit officer and the district social welfare department joint director, vowed disciplinary action against the school staff responsible.