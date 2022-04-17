Students evacuated from Ukraine, parents protest at Jantar Mantar

Indian students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and their parents gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday to submit their demands for admissions in Indian medical institutes.



Around 300 parents and students from across the nation under the Parents Association of Ukraine MBBS Students demanded the government ensure the evacuees enrollment in the Indian institutes to complete their remaining education.



"The government was planning to admit these students in Poland, Hungry, and European countries where the fees are much higher and more or less similar to Indian private medical colleges. we all are from middle class families who can't afford the fees," said the Association President R.B. Gupta said



"So we gathered here to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi that these children should accommodate in Indian medical colleges," he added.



He also said that the government should save their children's careers the way they saved their lives and brought them back from Ukraine.





Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 05:08 PM IST