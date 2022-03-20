Students concerned about JEE and class 12 board exam dates, ask for postponement

All Maharashtra state board students in class 12 have begun their boards, and CBSE and ICSE students will have their exams in the coming month. Students are studying for Boards while also being concerned about appearing for the JEE main exams, which are set to take place in the same month as the Boards. Students now are preparing for subjective questions while also focusing on the objective portion of the entrance exam.

Some students are requesting that the NTA reschedule the dates.

The exam dates have added to the students' stress. Normally, the gap between Boards and JEE main is longer, but this time it is shorter, and students are struggling to keep up with their study for both boards and the entrance exam. "I am a little anxious," said Amay Jaiswal, a CBSE class 12 student, "normally boards and entrance don't clash, but this time due of Covid, they are clashing for both attempts, and students are particularly worried about it."

Other students, on the other hand, believe they are well prepared for the exams. "I am fully prepared for both the exams," said Balaji Malandkar of Bal Bharati Public School. "I will be appearing for other entrance exams as well, such as VITEEE, SRMJEE BITSAT, MHT CET, and so on."

JEE coaching institutes also believe that if the exam dates are rescheduled, students will have more time to study, although they have prepared their students to take both exams. "Students had a lot of uncertainty," said Samarth Palkar, the head of a coaching institute. "This time boards are delayed, and JEE main begins in April, students are understandably anxious about prepping for both subjective and objective answers."

Students have expressed their dissatisfaction with the JEE exam schedules, taking their grievances to social media platforms. JEE Mains students also held a massive Twitter campaign today, March 20, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 09:15 PM IST