 Students At Jamia Millia Islamia Protest Against CAA
Scores of students gathered on the campus with posters demanding the release of student activists who were part of the 2019 anti-CAA protests.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia

Students' groups at Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday protested against the implementation of CAA and demanded the Centre to withdraw it.

Addressing a press conference near one of the gates of the varsity, the protesting students pressed for repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and release all students who were booked in the anti-CAA protest nearly four years ago.

Withdrawal of the cases against the students

They also demanded withdrawal of the cases against the students.

The students addressed the media from inside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus while the Delhi Police remained guarded outside.

Slogans of Inqalab Zindabad at protest

Slogans such as "Delhi Police wapas jao" and "Inqalab Zindabad" were raised at the protest.

Scores of students gathered on the campus with posters demanding the release of student activists who were part of the 2019 anti-CAA protests.

Demand for demilitarisation of the university campus

They also demanded "demilitarisation" of the university campus as security in the area was beefed up after the government notified rules for implementation of the CAA on Monday.

The Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area and drones are also being used to monitor the situation.

