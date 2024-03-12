 JNU Issues Advisory for Peaceful Campus Amid Ongoing Students' Elections & CAA Implementation
JNU Issues Advisory for Peaceful Campus Amid Ongoing Students' Elections & CAA Implementation

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University | JNU (Representational Pic)

Jawaharlal Nehru University has issued an advisory for its students, asking them to remain vigilant and maintain peace and harmony on the campus in view of the ongoing students’ election process.

The advisory came hours after the Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Monday, notifying the rules four years after the contentious law was passed.

The CAA bill was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019, leading to protests across the country. Protests erupted in the national capital’s university campuses, including Jamia Millia Islamia, which had become the epicentre of the protests and saw police action against the agitating students.

The advisory released by JNU late on Monday evening stated, “In view of the ongoing students’ election process on campus and various events being organised by the student bodies, all stakeholders of the campus are appealed to remain vigilant and contribute to maintaining peace and harmony on campus.” “The administration firmly reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance towards any form of violence or indiscipline on campus and appeals to all stakeholders of the campus to desist from all such activities,” it added.

The advisory did not mention if it was released in connection with the Centre’s move.

After the CAA rules were notified on Monday, protests erupted on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, leading to a heavy police deployment at the university. Security was also tightened in many parts of Delhi with paramilitary personnel conducting night patrols and flag marches in the northeastern parts of the city, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and other sensitive areas. 

