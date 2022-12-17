Student suggests key things you need to know while studying Hospitality in Switzerland

Ritvik Bajaj, Hospitality Management student at EHL Hospitality Business School |

Born and brought up in India, I have seen that hospitality management is not given much importance. To date, my relatives believe that I'm doing a culinary course or that I'll be working as a waiter in a restaurant after graduating. Hospitality is so much more than that; let me try and paint a picture for you with my experience.

First and Second year opens students to a world of opportunities

In February 2019, I started my 4-year Bachelor's in International Hospitality Management at EHL Hospitality Business School in Switzerland. The first year, split into 2 semesters, focuses on the operational aspect of hospitality – be it in events, hotels, fine dining, quick-service restaurants, or the bar. This year is crucial as it builds a foundation of knowledge and skill set that you'll need in order to succeed in any role and, especially since about 50% of graduates continue out of the hospitality industry stricto senses – in luxury, finance, and real estate.

In the second semester, we are required to complete an internship in operations, mine was a cross-training role in luxury serviced apartments in Geneva. Having a look into the real working world of hospitality has allowed me not only to discover a passion for coordination and organisation but also to realise what parts of the industry didn’t interest me.

In the second year of the Bachelor’s degree, management classes make their entry - from marketing and accounting to CSR and leadership classes – all with a human-centric approach that stays true to the DNA of hospitality. Throughout the curriculum, I gained knowledge I could use in real life including as a student assistant at my university and on various student committees.

Creating content, internships, Hospitality’s horizon endless

For example, I organised an event on campus for over 1,000 students called 'Fête Universelle' - celebrating 127 nationalities. I created content for social media channels, and planned gatherings for the Indian community on campus.

In the second semester of the third year, we are required to complete a second internship – but this time in the administration field. I found mine in London where I worked in business development and events coordination. There, I was able to create a vast professional network as well as enhance my research and communication skills.

As time passes, I realise that everything I had learned inside and outside the class all came together and made perfect sense. Next semester - the final one - we will work as consultants on a project related to brand awareness or product development for a real client. The horizon of where you can work after this course is endless. You cannot practise medicine but you can well be the head of communication of a hospital, you cannot be an engineer at Google but can handle their whole marketing department or even organise their corporate events.

I have seen the side of hospitality that most people don't realise exists, only then you can fathom the extent of opportunities it provides.

The author is a final year student, Bachelor in International Hospitality Management, EHL Hospitality Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.