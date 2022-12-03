Not just studies, Indian student in the UK is making the most of his opportunities

Yash Bordia is pursuing BSC Computer Science from University of Sheffield |

It all began when I was seven and my elder sister bought a laptop. I was perplexed with its functioning, and it fostered me to try experiments with different applications and I was amazed with the results that a machine could do so much within a blink of an eye. I was astonished by the fact that computers could only understand binary digits of 0 and 1 but had the power to completely change and bring technological revolution in our world. Since then, computers have always intrigued me and I aspired to study Computer Science as it is a diverse subject with various applications. Having learned some of the programming languages, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and networking technologies, I believe that the possible depths to which Computer Science may be studied are endless and this degree will thus make me proficient in a field which started as a dream and captivate new ideas to develop something for the betterment of humanity.

Read Also Indian student suggests tips you need to keep in mind for a job while studying in the UK

Yash Bordia

What led me to study abroad?

Choosing to study abroad at a time when the world was still fighting from COVID-19 was a tough decision. Moreover, selecting a university to study was the toughest decision. I opted to study BSc Computer Science in one of the UK's finest institutions because of its phenomenal world-ranking, amazing course modules and the help and support it offers throughout the journey of a student and beyond. What also attracted me here, is the focus given to students emphasising hands-on experience and more practical knowledge in addition to the necessary theoretical knowledge. Along with its world-class state-of-the-art education facilities, you also get a lot of resources to guide you throughout your tenure as a student, to improve your competencies and make you a stronger human in today’s competitive world.

Extracurricular opportunities for students

Apart from all these, there are several other opportunities and events - sport matches, career fairs, placements sessions, academic and non-academic projects, which are run throughout the year for students to gain further knowledge. I am involved in quite a few extracurricular activities which have extremely improved my personal development and skill sets. I am part of the Faculty of Engineering's Project MarsWorks (one of the student-led engineering projects), where we, a team of 24 passionate multidisciplinary engineers, build a full-sized Mars Rover to compete in various international events. Recently, we visited Turkey to compete in the Anatolian Rover Challenge, and we were the only qualified team from the UK. I also volunteer as a Sheffield Mentor for first year students, to help them transition to living and studying in the University, by making it as easy and joyful as it can be. Recently, I was awarded the ‘Best Lab Performer in the Devices and Networks lab’ by my professor – which motivates me to work even harder for all the lab sessions! These opportunities make Sheffield different from other universities, focusing on enhancing your personal skills.

‘Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings’

I am extremely thankful to my family for being that rock support when I needed it the most. The important thing to remember is – set your priorities and work towards achieving your goals. It is also important to get out of your comfort zone, to take that leap sometimes. I’ll end with Salvador Dali’s quote - “Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings”. I love technology and this attracts me towards this profession!

The author is a student of BSC Computer Science at University of Sheffield, UK