Student Slapping Incident: SC Issues A Notice To UP Govt And Directs File A Reply By September 25 | FPJ

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police to submit a status report on the investigation in the case of a student being allegedly slapped by his classmates on the instructions of his teacher.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal asked the SP to inform it about measures taken to protect the student and his parents.

The top court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its reply by September 25.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, seeking speedy investigation in the student slapping case.

The Muzaffarnagar Police had booked the teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

The school was also served a notice by the state education department in connection with the matter.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked a day after a video showed her asking her students to slap the Class 2 boy in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)