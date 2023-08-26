Muzaffarnagar School Viral Video: Teacher Tripta Tyagi Claims Video Was Hampered, Says 'I Am Physically-Challenged'; Father Seeks Justice

Teacher Tripta Tyagi | Twitter

Muzaffarnagar: The teacher who is accused of asking students to hit their classmate as a punishment to the kid has today issued a clarification. The teacher who is identified as Tripta Tyagi defended her actions after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The teacher said that she was physically handicapped so she could not stand up to personally punish the kid. Hence, she asked the other students of the class to hit the kid. The incident occurred at Neha Public School in Muzaffarnagar.

Teacher Tripta Tyagi issues clarification

Tripta Tyagi in her statement claimed that the video is fake and also it has been hampered to defame her. She said "I made a mistake by getting the child beaten up by the students. I am handicapped and could not get up, so I asked the students to beat the child. The video has been tampered with." The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the teacher is facing ire for her inhumane actions against the child. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also facing criticism after the video of the teacher has gone viral on social media.

Video was edited and cut, claims teacher

The teacher while speaking to ANI said that "The video that was made viral was edited and cut, I had no such intentions. In our place, Hindus and Muslims stay with unity and we have more Muslim students in our school. There was pressure from the parents of the child to be strict with him. I am handicapped I can’t get up. He was not doing homework for last 2 months. So I made 2-3 students beat him up so that he would start doing his work. What I said was 'Muhamdan mothers must not take their kids to their uncles’ homes as the exam is approaching. But they cut this video and took the 'Muhamdan' word. I had no such intentions. I have made a mistake and I seek apology with folded hands."

Father reacts, seeks justice

The father of the kid who was beaten in the school appealed that law should take its course and that juistice must prevail. He said that the video was shot by his nephew who went to the school for some work. The student's father said that "My son is seven years old. This incident happened on 24th August. The teacher made the students beat my child again & again. My nephew made the video and had gone to school for some work. My seven-year-old child was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared. This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter. We want the law should take its own course."

Incident that occurred in the school

The teacher can be heard in the viral video saying that the mothers of these minority students do not pay attention to the education of their kids and this hampers the studies of other students. She then ordered other students in the class to hit the kid. Other kids in the video can be seen hitting and slapping the student on his face and back. The teacher also filmed the incident on camera. Probe has been ordered in connection with the incident. The teacher also accepted in her statement that she did wrong by asking other students to beat the kid.

Opposition attacks BJP

Opposition is attacking BJP for the teacher's action. They are blaming BJP for spreading hate against the minority community in the country. Earlier, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared the video of the Uttar Pradesh Police's statement on social media and said that BJP is to be blamed for the teacher's actions. He also said that the BJP must show this video in the G20 Summit and also prove to the world that their hate-spreading agenda in the country is correct.

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over the incident

Akhilesh Yadav said that "In a viral video from Muzaffarnagar, a teacher is seen getting a minority child thrashed by other children. In this she is guilty of double crime because she is beating and making other children violent. The BJP government should show this video in the G20 meeting to prove how its hate agenda is correct. Such a teacher is a blot on the society, teachers of the whole country should raise their voice to punish that teacher."

