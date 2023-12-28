Student Federation of India Criticizes NTA's CUET PG Exam Fee Hike

CUET PG exams 2024 are scheduled to be conducted from March 11. | File

Mumbai: The Students’ Federation of India has objected to the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to raise fees for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG exams.

Registration for CUET PG 2024 has started, and the exams are set to take place from March 11 to March 28, 2024. The increase in CUET fees, ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 600 based on the category, has caused significant discontent among students.

The revised fees are Rs 1,200 for general category students, Rs 1,000 for Other Backward Class (OBC) and EWS students, Rs 900 for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and transgender students, and Rs 800 for PwD students.

Additionally, the cost of extra exam papers has risen from Rs 500 to Rs 600 per paper.

The SFI, a group advocating for student concerns, has criticized the CUET PG fee increase, deeming it a hindrance to educational inclusivity and an unjust financial strain on students, especially those from marginalized backgrounds.

The statement from SFI in the press release stated “The justification given for the fee hike by the head of NTA, is a flimsy logic suited for profit making corporations”.

According to SFI, the BJP-led central government and its supported agency NTA have completely failed to create a fair examination process for CUET. The increase in fees is a clear display of their lack of consideration for students' issues and their departure from ensuring equal opportunities for higher education.

The press release further read, “We demand that the NTA should immediately revoke the increased fee structure. We also appeal students to raise voice against such arbitrary decisions made which has become an economic burden for students”.

SFI views the recent increase in CUET PG fees as a further move by the government towards privatizing education. According to SFI, students should not be burdened with the cost of operations.