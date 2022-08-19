A 13-year-old student succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in the Bahraich region of Uttar Pradesh, about nine days after he allegedly received a beating from his teacher.

According to reports, the boy's injuries from the incident caused serious internal bleeding, which led to his death. The victim's brother, Rajesh Vishwakarma, told reporters, "My brother was beaten up by his teacher because of school fees of Rs 250 per month. I had paid it online but the teacher did not know and brutally beat up my brother."

The victim's uncle has now filed a police complaint in Sirsiya.

The boy's family claims that the victim was beaten because he was a Dalit and the teacher was from an upper caste, giving the incident a casteist tone.

A case has been filed, according to Shravasti SP Arvind K. Maurya, and an investigation is ongoing.

A nine-year-old Dalit student who had allegedly been beaten by his Rajasthani school teacher for touching a water pot passed away last week.

