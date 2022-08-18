Rajasthan: Death case of Dalit boy will get fast track trial

9-year-old Dalit boy beaten to death by teacher for touching 'water pot' | File Photo

The death case of a Dalit child in Jalore, Rajasthan will be settled through a fast-track trial. Not only this, along with compensation to the family of the victim, a government job will also be given to a member of the family.

This was announced by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who said that the earlier cases regarding giving a job to a family member are being examined. Also, this matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme, so that fast track trial can be conducted.

Gehlot in his tweet said ‘the whole country is hurt by the death of the innocent child of Jalore. MLA Jignesh Mevani in Ahmedabad discussed the incident with me. The entire community is with the family in this grief’.

He said that the accused was arrested immediately after the incident. The compensation amount of the SC-ST Act and assistance amount from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was given. Apart from this, on the instructions of AICC, financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh is being given to the victim's family from the State Congress Committee.

'The earlier cases regarding giving a job to a family member are being examined. This matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme so that fast track trial can be conducted,’ added Gehlot.

Notably, the death case of a 9-year Dalit boy is troubling the Gehlot government as the leaders and MLAs of the Congress itself are targeting the government. Former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had said that we are in government so cannot escape from the responsibility while an MLA Panachand Meghwal and some councillors of Baran district had resigned in protest of the incident.

On the other hand, some people are demanding a fair probe in the case and a Dharna was staged in the Surana village where the alleged incident took place. In the meantime, the president of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan reached the village and met with the family of the victim. While the chief of Bhim Army Chandrashekhar was not allowed to go to the village and was sent back to Delhi. Chandrashekhar said to the media that police did not allow him to meet the victim’s family and the reason for this is known to CM Gehlot only.