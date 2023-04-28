Student brawl turns ugly at private university in Noida, video goes viral

Twitter/ANI

Noida: In a recent video that went viral on social media, students are seen beating each other up on the campus of a private university in Noida. The students are seen punching and dragging one another in the corridors of the varsity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, it was a group of first-year and second-year students from the university who got into a scuffle for unknown reasons.

UP. Dankaur PS and University administration are taking necessary action in the incident by taking cognizance of the viral video, according to ANI.