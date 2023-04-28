 Student brawl turns ugly at private university in Noida, video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationStudent brawl turns ugly at private university in Noida, video goes viral

Student brawl turns ugly at private university in Noida, video goes viral

According to reports, it was a group of first-year and second-year students from the university got into a scuffle for unknown reasons.

ANIUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
Twitter/ANI

Noida: In a recent video that went viral on social media, students are seen beating each other up on the campus of a private university in Noida. The students are seen punching and dragging one another in the corridors of the varsity.

According to reports, it was a group of first-year and second-year students from the university who got into a scuffle for unknown reasons.

UP. Dankaur PS and University administration are taking necessary action in the incident by taking cognizance of the viral video, according to ANI.

Read Also
WATCH: Man hits several vehicles in Delhi's Wazirabad area while trying to escape after scuffle with...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main results 2023: Scorecards, rankings likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main results 2023: Scorecards, rankings likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Student brawl turns ugly at private university in Noida, video goes viral

Student brawl turns ugly at private university in Noida, video goes viral

Andhra shocker: Nine students die by suicide after state releases intermediate exam results

Andhra shocker: Nine students die by suicide after state releases intermediate exam results

Experts and students weigh in as AICTE data reveals 40% engineering seats are wasted every year

Experts and students weigh in as AICTE data reveals 40% engineering seats are wasted every year

Maharashtra to release NEP guidelines for PG courses within a week

Maharashtra to release NEP guidelines for PG courses within a week