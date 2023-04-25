 WATCH: Man hits several vehicles in Delhi's Wazirabad area while trying to escape after scuffle with locals; video goes viral
The video is from an incident that occurred in Delhi's Wazirabad area on Sunday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
ANI

A shocking video of a car ramming into several vehicles has gone viral. The video is from an incident that occurred in Delhi's Wazirabad area on Sunday night.

In a bid to escape, a man hit several vehicles from his car in the Wazirabad area after a scuffle broke out between locals and the culprit's car earlier hit a bike.

In the viral video, it can be seen that the accused person is trampling the bikes parked there with his car, and people are seen saving his life. 

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and took the accused into custody, according to ANI report.

