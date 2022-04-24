Watch: Tesla car crashes into private jet worth millions, video goes viral on internet

Tesla's autopilot has kept people hands-off but a recent video which went viral on social media poses a question over its safety. Is Tesla autopilot really safe?

Several vehicles using the feature have reportedly been involved in crashes and accidents.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which tesla is seen crashing a private jet at an airport. This video raised the question over security.

In the video, the private jet is parked and the owner of the car was using the 'Smart Summon’ feature. This allows their users to move their vehicles to a location of their choice using their smartphones and GPS navigation. Soon, the car was seen crashing the private jet worth Millions.

Reportedly, the crash took place at an event sponsored by aircraft manufacturer Cirrus in Spokane, Washington.

The video was first shared on Reddit then it made its way to all social media platforms.

On Twitter, this video was shared by the user 'Waffle Party Planner' 2 days back and since then it had been watched 4 Million times and had received 187k likes and multiple comments.

lol someone tried to summon their Tesla via autopilot at an aviation trade show and it crashed into a 3 million dollar jet pic.twitter.com/ae1Th49YsG — waffle party planner (@Phylan) April 22, 2022

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:35 AM IST