Student Association Writes To UGC; Demands Action On Faculty Positions, Fellowships, & Facilities

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has written a fresh letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC) calling for immediate action on concerns related to OBC faculty positions, fellowships, and student facilities.

"We have written to @ugc_india Secretary to address following OBC issues," the Student Association shared on X (formerly Twitter).

1. Allocation of OBC Faculty Positions:

The seven key issues raised by AIOBCSA are:

- Allocation of OBC Faculty Positions... The OBC faculty positions should be allocated in full proportion to the total faculty positions available in each university or college.

- Directive Against Vacant Reserved Positions

-Increase in National Fellowship for OBCs (NFOBC) Slots... The current allocation of 1,000 slots under the National Fellowship for OBCs (NFOBC) is insufficient... We urge the UGC to increase these slots to 5,000.

- Establishment of Phule Centers

- Hostel Facilities for OBC Students in Central Universities

- Special Recruitment Drive for OBC Faculty Positions... We strongly recommend conducting a special recruitment drive for OBC faculty positions across all universities and institutions in a time-bound manner.

- Establishment of a Fee Regulation Committee... We urge the UGC to establish a Fee Regulation Committee at the national level to monitor and regulate fee structure revisions across universities and colleges.

AIOBCSA emphasised that these issues must be addressed to ensure the equitable inclusion and development of OBC faculty, students, and scholars in higher education.