Strathclyde Business School Announces Various Full Time MBA Scholarships

Strathclyde Business School , Glasgow is delighted to be able to offer a number of MBA Scholarships for September 2024.



Scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis from mid January 2024 onwards and the final date for consideration will be 31st July 2024, so early application is advised.



The Scholarships of between £9,000 and £17,000 will be awarded to candidates who demonstrate in their Scholarship application, MBA programme application and interview, excellent academic performance; significant professional/managerial/leadership experience and career development and who will contribute to the overall academic, cultural and experiential profile of the programme cohort.

The university is offering upto 20 scholarships between £9,000 and £17,000 dependent on experience, which aims to help the students in aiding their tuition fees.

Eligibility



MBA Scholarship and progamme applications are invited from exceptional candidates who are prepared to act as ambassadors for the Strathclyde FT MBA. Who can demonstrate through their ideas outlined in their application and interview how they would contribute to bring the class together through teamwork to create community, from the outset, in order to achieve the ultimate learning (and social) experience for the group as a whole.



Leadership/management skills or potential, overall quality of the application and financial need will also be considered.

For further information candidates can visit https://www.strath.ac.uk/studywithus/scholarships/sbsfulltimembascholarshipsseptember2024/ or contact:sbs.admissions@strath.ac.uk