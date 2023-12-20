Sheffield Ranks Third in UK's Best Student Cities: Survey | Official Website

Sheffield has been named as one of the top three ‘best student cities’ in the UK, according to a new ranking by StudentCrowd.



Sheffield comes third in the list, which used over 9,000 student reviews to rate cities across five key areas; cost of living, nights out, public transport, eating out, and shopping.



The city is home to around 60,000 students from over 150 countries, many of whom choose to remain in the city after graduating – benefiting the city culturally and economically.

Joint campaign by the universities



The news comes after a joint campaign by the University of Sheffield, Sheffield Hallam University, and Marketing Sheffield (part of Sheffield City Council) to help people discover what makes the city such a distinct destination to live and study.



Sheffield University celebrated Sheffield as a great student city, promoting its individual personality making it unlike any other major city in the UK. The campaign was recently named Outstanding Marketing/Communications Team of the Year at the Times Higher Education Awards.

Students from over 150 countries stay in Sheffield



Professor Mary Vincent, Vice-President for Education at the University of Sheffield said, "Sheffield is known for being a vibrant, global and friendly city that is truly unique. It offers students a culturally diverse environment where they learn new things, develop skills and build lifelong friendships."

This explains why a large number of students—who represent over 150 nations—choose to stay after graduation and establish a permanent residence here.

Sheffield also best to launch a business



Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council said, “We are delighted that Sheffield has been recognised by students as one of the best cities in the UK to come and study. This is testament first and foremost to our incredible universities, but also to how welcoming Sheffield people and communities are, and what a great place it is to live and call home."

This, along with Sheffield's ranking as one of the greatest places to launch a business, makes it an excellent mix for inspiring the next generation of talent.