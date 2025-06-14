 'Stop Student Harassment': Parents Of DPS Dwarka Students Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Discrimination & Arbitrary Fee Hike (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Stop Student Harassment': Parents Of DPS Dwarka Students Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Discrimination & Arbitrary Fee Hike (Video)

'Stop Student Harassment': Parents Of DPS Dwarka Students Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Discrimination & Arbitrary Fee Hike (Video)

The protest, which gathered support from several parent associations, aimed to highlight what the demonstrators described as repeated violations of education department orders by private schools. Parents demanded immediate intervention from the authorities to safeguard children's rights and ensure compliance with official directives.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
'Stop Student Harassment': Parents Of DPS Dwarka Students Stage Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Discrimination & Arbitrary Fee Hike (Video) | PTI

New Delhi: Parents of students from the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka staged a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, expressing their concerns over alleged harassment, discrimination, and arbitrary fee hikes imposed by the school management.

The protest, which gathered support from several parent associations, aimed to highlight what the demonstrators described as repeated violations of education department orders by private schools.

Parents demanded immediate intervention from the authorities to safeguard children's rights and ensure compliance with official directives.

Read Also
NEET UG 2025: Category-Wise Qualifier Numbers Released; Over 12.36 Lakh Students Clear Exam
article-image

"This protest is a call for justice, transparency, and protection of our children in schools," one of the parents said.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Who Is Kavya Maran, Jawan Music Director Anirudh Ravichander, Is Reportedly Getting Married To?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Inspects Mithapur-Mahuli Bridge, Expresses Displeasure Over Slow Progress
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 14, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw

They also alleged that some members of the school management have created a hostile environment by targeting students who question unfair practices.

The protesters held placards and raised slogans like "Fulfil our demands" and "Stop student harassment", urging the government to act against schools violating norms.

On June 5, the Delhi High Court made it clear that if a school seeks to act under Rule 35 of the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, it must first issue prior communication to the affected students or their guardians, specifying the date on which the action is proposed.

The school must also provide a reasonable opportunity to show cause against such action, the order stated.

Read Also
NEET UG 2025 Results: Delhi's Avika Aggarwal Emerges As Top Female Candidate
article-image

The court had also been informed by the school's counsel that the earlier order debarring 31 students had been withdrawn, and the students were reinstated.

Earlier, in its May 16 order, a coordinate bench of the High Court had directed parents to deposit 50 per cent of the hiked fees for the academic year 2025-26, following which their wards would be allowed to continue in their respective classes.

The court had clarified that the 50 per cent rebate applied only to the increased component of the fee, while the base fee was to be paid in full.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories

Konkani-Speaking Students To Get Priority In World Konkani Centre Scholarships

Konkani-Speaking Students To Get Priority In World Konkani Centre Scholarships