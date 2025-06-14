NEET UG 2025: Category-Wise Qualifier Numbers Released; Over 12.36 Lakh Students Clear Exam

NEET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2025 results today. Candidates who took the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) can now check their results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The outcome is only accessible in online mode. With their application number, birthdate, and security pin, candidates can view their individual scorecards.

This year, a total of 12,36,531 students passed the examination.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Category-wise breakdown of qualified candidates

OBC: 5,64,611 students

General: 3,38,728 students

SC: 1,68,873 students

EWS (Economically Weaker Sections): 97,085 students

ST: 67,234 students

NEET UG 2025 Result: Top 10 Topper

Alongside the results, NTA has published the list of top performers in NEET UG 2025. The toppers represent a diverse range of states, with all scoring exceptionally high percentiles.

Top 10 rank holders:

AIR 1: Mahesh Kumar – 99.9999547 (Rajasthan)

AIR 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya – 99.9999095 (Madhya Pradesh)

AIR 3: Krishang Joshi – 99.9998189 (Maharashtra)

AIR 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha – 99.9998189 (Punjab)

AIR 5: Avika Aggarwal – 99.99906832 (Delhi NCT)

AIR 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani – 99.99906832 (Gujarat)

AIR 7: Keshav Mittal – 99.99906832 (Punjab)

AIR 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag – 99.99906379 (Gujarat)

AIR 9: Harsh Kedawat – 99.9995474 (Delhi NCT)

AIR 10: Aarav Agrawal – 99.9995474 (Maharashtra)

Candidates are advised to download and save their result for future admission processes. Further details regarding counselling and seat allotment will be announced shortly by respective medical authorities.