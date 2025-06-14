 NEET UG 2025: Category-Wise Qualifier Numbers Released; Over 12.36 Lakh Students Clear Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2025: Category-Wise Qualifier Numbers Released; Over 12.36 Lakh Students Clear Exam

NEET UG 2025: Category-Wise Qualifier Numbers Released; Over 12.36 Lakh Students Clear Exam

NEET UG 2025 results are out with over 12.36 lakh students qualifying. OBC category tops with 5.64 lakh qualifiers.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image

NEET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2025 results today. Candidates who took the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) can now check their results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

The outcome is only accessible in online mode. With their application number, birthdate, and security pin, candidates can view their individual scorecards.

This year, a total of 12,36,531 students passed the examination.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Category-wise breakdown of qualified candidates

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns

OBC: 5,64,611 students

General: 3,38,728 students

SC: 1,68,873 students

EWS (Economically Weaker Sections): 97,085 students

ST: 67,234 students

NEET UG 2025 Result: Top 10 Topper

Alongside the results, NTA has published the list of top performers in NEET UG 2025. The toppers represent a diverse range of states, with all scoring exceptionally high percentiles.

Read Also
NEET UG 2025 Results Declared At neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

Top 10 rank holders:

AIR 1: Mahesh Kumar – 99.9999547 (Rajasthan)

AIR 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya – 99.9999095 (Madhya Pradesh)

AIR 3: Krishang Joshi – 99.9998189 (Maharashtra)

AIR 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha – 99.9998189 (Punjab)

AIR 5: Avika Aggarwal – 99.99906832 (Delhi NCT)

AIR 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani – 99.99906832 (Gujarat)

AIR 7: Keshav Mittal – 99.99906832 (Punjab)

AIR 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag – 99.99906379 (Gujarat)

AIR 9: Harsh Kedawat – 99.9995474 (Delhi NCT)

AIR 10: Aarav Agrawal – 99.9995474 (Maharashtra)

Candidates are advised to download and save their result for future admission processes. Further details regarding counselling and seat allotment will be announced shortly by respective medical authorities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar Tops NEET 2025 With 99.99 Percentile In First Attempt

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Steps: From Registration To Seat Confirmation

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2025 Declared At predeledraj2025.in; Get Direct Link Here

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

'Hostels Damaged In Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Being Vacated For Probe,' Says BJ Medical...

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories

NEET UG 2025: Cut-Off Marks Decline Across Categories