Startup Mahakumbh to Host Over 1,000 Participants, Including Startups, Investors, Incubators

PTI

Over 1,000 startups, and a large number of investors, and incubators will gather here at Bharat Mandapam from March 18 to brainstorm on issues pertaining to the sector as part of the 'Startup Mahakumbh'.

Aim of the event

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is organising the three-day event, aimed to be one of the largest get-togethers of startups, unicorns, investors, industry and ecosystem stakeholders.

"The mega startup event will also serve as a platform for exchange of ideas that contribute to building a robust and resilient startup ecosystem in India. This objective will be fulfilled through several activities including mentoring sessions, masterclasses, keynote addresses and Unicorn roundtables amongst others," the DPIIT said in a statement.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will talk more about the mega show on February 27 here. The government has taken several measures to promote startups in the country. The Startup India Action Plan was announced in 2016.

The Startup India initiative was launched in January 2016 to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation, boosting startups, and encouraging investments in the startup ecosystem of the country.

Read Also Influencing Dreams: A Social Media Influencer Helps Indian Students Pursue Their Italian Dreams

The government has rolled out different schemes for these entities, including the Startup India seed fund scheme, fund of fund scheme, and credit guarantee scheme The number of registered startups has jumped to over 1.17 lakh from about 400 in 2016.