StandWithJNU trends on Twitter after violence breaks out on campus

Following the clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, where two college parties allegedly became violent over non-vegetarian food and Ram Navi Pooja, a hashtag on Twitter went viral.

Out of the two, one was a left-activists student group and the latter, ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad). After violence broke out between the two student groups on Sunday, April 10, a hashtag on Twitter- #StandWithJNU went viral, with Twitteratis sharing polarizing opinions on the incident.

While some support performing Pooja on campus, others write about non-veg food being allowed without restrictions.

Hitesh Rajpurohit, A Twitter user, wrote that those displeased to see Pooja perform on campus should be allowed to leave.

"Those who are not happy to see Pooja & Havan inside the #JNU premises on the occasion of #RamNavami, should be allowed to leave the University Campus," he tweeted.

Similarly, one user, Harsh Tiwari, wrote that all the right-wingers from all over India should work hard to clear JNU entrance (almost in every university.

"They should raise the number of ABVP students, so from the next time they can celebrate #RamNavami peacefully," he added.

Contrary to this subject, another Twitter user, @SMA, wrote about eating meat and how religion and crime should be kept distant from educational institutes.

"We #StandWithJNU and will eat meat every day whenever we wish. Don't bring your religion and crime to colleges and schools," the user tweeted.

With multiple views on the subject, JNU now stands with another act of violence to dispose of the one after that in 2020

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 02:00 PM IST